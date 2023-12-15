PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police identify 2 shot, killed inside vehicle in Gaston County

The shooting happened Thursday night in Mount Holly.
By WBTV Web Staff and Claire Kopsky
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have identified the two people who were killed in a shooting in Gaston County on Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. near Piedmont Avenue and Dodge Street in Mount Holly.

“It’s just still hasn’t really hit me. It was two people were killed right at the bottom of my driveway,” neighbor Denise Taylor said.

The Mount Holly Police Department said two men were found fatally shot inside a vehicle after nearby residents reported hearing gunshots. They have been identified by police as Jayden Dae’Shun Munson, 19, and Jaylan Marray Jackson, 19, both of Concord.

“We’re watching that Country Christmas show. And then all of sudden, it was like fireworks,” Taylor said. “Then I heard like boom, boom. Boom, and then BAM, real like extra loud.”

The calls kept coming into 911 Dispatch.

“I just heard five gunshots really close together, very close to my house,” one woman said.

Another person called 911 saying they saw people running down the street.

“We saw three. I think at least three people run down Piedmont towards Veterans Park,” they said.

A teenager in the neighborhood came home to the swarm of police and asked her neighbors what happened.

“My neighbors here told me that they saw three men dressed in dark clothing walking down dodge they heard three gunshots and then watch them run,” she said.

One neighbor told WBTV she is still grappling with this happening on her street.

“It’s hard enough to escape shootings when going to school or the mall or anything but it’s never something that you would think would happen in your own neighborhood. So it’s very scary,” she said.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information should call Mount Holly Police at 704-827-4343.

