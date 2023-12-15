Officials: 2 killed in Gaston County shooting

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were killed in a shooting in Gaston County on Thursday night, officials confirmed.

The incident happened on Piedmont Avenue, just off of Highland Street, in Mount Holly.

Gaston County EMS (GEMS) confirmed the two deaths.

Officials have not yet released the names of the victims, nor have they said what led up to the shooting.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

