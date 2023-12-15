PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Officials: 2 killed in Gaston County shooting

The shooting happened Thursday night in Mount Holly.
Two people were shot and killed on Piedmont Avenue in Mount Holly on Thursday night.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were killed in a shooting in Gaston County on Thursday night, officials confirmed.

The incident happened on Piedmont Avenue, just off of Highland Street, in Mount Holly.

Gaston County EMS (GEMS) confirmed the two deaths.

Officials have not yet released the names of the victims, nor have they said what led up to the shooting.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

