PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

NCDOT: Small plane crash shuts down both directions of I-26 in Asheville

The FAA confirmed that the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday night
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said part of I-26 remains closed in both directions after a small plane crashed Thursday night.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that the plane crashed along I-26 at around 8:15 p.m. They added that two people were on board the plane. However, their current conditions are unknown.

According to officials from the Asheville Regional Airport, as the pilot approached the airport, they reported that they might need assistance. However, officials confirmed that they were unable to make it to the airport and were forced to land on I-26.

The NCDOT said I-26 between Airport Road and Long Shoals Road will likely be closed until 11 a.m. on Friday.

The closure is necessary for Duke Power to restore three lines that cross both directions of I-26 traffic.

Drivers in the area, can use the following detour to avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck happened around 2:40 p.m. along the highway near South Main Street.
Police: Multi-vehicle crash closes I-85 North in Gastonia
Taking a moment before going live from London while covering the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
My last Reporter Notebook: What a ride it’s been!
Park officials announced the closure of the unofficial "Sled Hill" in Blowing Rock.
Blowing Rock sledding hill closes due to unsafe conditions
The owners of a home were charged after they allegedly gave alcohol to underage persons in...
3 Cleveland Co. residents charged after fatal underage drinking crash
Two people were seriously hurt in a crash at Sharon Road and Ferncliff Road on Thursday morning.
CMS: 2 hurt in south Charlotte crash involving high school students

Latest News

A new photo of Madalina Cojocari was released Tuesday, the day of her 12th birthday.
Search for Madalina Cojocari continues 1 year after she was reported missing
Levine Children's Hospital is one of two centers in the Carolinas that will use the...
‘Life changing’: Charlotte hospital using innovative gene therapy to treat sickle cell patients
Police said two groups of young men were firing at one another from across Tyvola Road.
CMPD: 1 dead, others hurt after shootout in southwest Charlotte
On Your Side Tonight with Jamie Boll
Farewell, David Whisenant