PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Man dead after crash with big rig carrying oversized load shears roof off car

The man who was sitting in the back seat on the passenger side was pronounced dead at the scene. (KTRK)
By KTRK via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) - The driver of a tractor-trailer in Texas could be facing charges after a fatal crash involving an SUV on Thursday.

The Harris County sheriff says a Chevy Equinox SUV was involved in the crash in Tomball with a big-rig truck that was carrying an oversized load of steel beams.

Officials say the tractor-trailer didn’t make the turn, so the driver backed up to try again. As the truck was reversing, the SUV crashed into the back of it, sheering the roof off the Chevy.

The man who was sitting in the back seat on the passenger side was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man who was sitting in the back seat on the passenger side was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man who was sitting in the rear seat on the passenger side was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff.

Two other adults and a 13-year-old girl who was sitting in the front were taken to the hospital. They’re expected to survive.

Authorities say the incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck happened around 2:40 p.m. along the highway near South Main Street.
Police: Multi-vehicle crash closes I-85 North in Gastonia
Taking a moment before going live from London while covering the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
My last Reporter Notebook: What a ride it’s been!
Park officials announced the closure of the unofficial "Sled Hill" in Blowing Rock.
Blowing Rock sledding hill closes due to unsafe conditions
The owners of a home were charged after they allegedly gave alcohol to underage persons in...
3 Cleveland Co. residents charged after fatal underage drinking crash
Two people were seriously hurt in a crash at Sharon Road and Ferncliff Road on Thursday morning.
CMS: 2 hurt in south Charlotte crash involving high school students

Latest News

A mother and daughter in New York graduated from the same college on the same day.
Mother and daughter graduate college together
Tesla is recalling nearly all 2 million of its cars in the U.S. in order to improve the safety...
Total recall: Tesla's autopilot problem
The man who was sitting in the back seat on the passenger side was pronounced dead at the scene.
Roof ripped off SUV, man dies hitting semi-truck
This Jan. 27, 2021 image provided by The Tate Record shows a Senatobia Police vehicle in front...
Black child, 10, sentenced to probation and a book report for urinating in public