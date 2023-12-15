PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Making a holiday-themed cocktail with Backstage Lounge

The bar currently is decorated for the holidays, complete with a snow machine, the Grinch and festive mugs.
The bar currently is decorated for the holidays, complete with a snow machine, the Grinch and festive mugs.
By Luke Tucker
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:56 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A South End bar is helping us get in the holiday spirit with a special cocktail.

Janeille Hendrick of Backstage Lounge joined the show and mixed up a “Rudolf’s Replacement” drink, using vodka, coffee liqueur, white crème de cacao, orange curacao, chai, almond milk and aromatic bitters.

The bar currently is decorated for the holidays, complete with a snow machine and the Grinch. For now, all drinks will come in festive holiday mugs or glasses.

To get into the bar, patrons must give a password, which changes weekly and can be found on Backstage Lounge’s Instagram.

Related: Getting in the holiday drink spirit with Mocoa Café

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family photos show 6-year-old Kaleigh, left, and 4-year-old Khloe, right.
Sheriff: 2 children dead after Denver, NC house fire
Viewer David Perry sent in this video showing the aftermath of the crash.
Police: Mother dies after crash in Gastonia Walmart parking lot
Jordan Shortridge
Police: Over $470K embezzled from Dallas, NC church since 2018
Former North Carolina basketball player Eric Montross, right, speaks with another attendee...
Eric Montross, a former UNC and NBA player, dies at 52 after cancer fight
A 35-year-old woman died after she ran off the road and hit a ditch on Sunday night.
Troopers: Woman killed in Lincoln County crash