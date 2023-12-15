Making a holiday-themed cocktail with Backstage Lounge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A South End bar is helping us get in the holiday spirit with a special cocktail.

Janeille Hendrick of Backstage Lounge joined the show and mixed up a “Rudolf’s Replacement” drink, using vodka, coffee liqueur, white crème de cacao, orange curacao, chai, almond milk and aromatic bitters.

The bar currently is decorated for the holidays, complete with a snow machine and the Grinch. For now, all drinks will come in festive holiday mugs or glasses.

To get into the bar, patrons must give a password, which changes weekly and can be found on Backstage Lounge’s Instagram.

