Making a holiday-themed cocktail with Backstage Lounge
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:56 AM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A South End bar is helping us get in the holiday spirit with a special cocktail.
Janeille Hendrick of Backstage Lounge joined the show and mixed up a “Rudolf’s Replacement” drink, using vodka, coffee liqueur, white crème de cacao, orange curacao, chai, almond milk and aromatic bitters.
The bar currently is decorated for the holidays, complete with a snow machine and the Grinch. For now, all drinks will come in festive holiday mugs or glasses.
To get into the bar, patrons must give a password, which changes weekly and can be found on Backstage Lounge’s Instagram.
