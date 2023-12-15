‘Life changing’: Charlotte hospital using innovative gene therapy to treat sickle cell patients

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Food and Drug Administration approved the first-ever gene editing therapy to treat patients with Sickle Cell Disease, and it’s being used right here in Charlotte.

The approval for the groundbreaking treatment came earlier this month and modifies the DNA of patients.

Sickle Cell Disease affects more than 100,000 Americans, and more than 20 million people worldwide. It is associated with serious pain episodes, hospitalizations and the need for constant treatment.

With the new therapy being used in Charlotte, it could mean that sickle cell patients may no longer need medication or suffer the symptoms of the disease at all.

Dr. Michael J. Eckrich is the medical director of transplant and cellular service at Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte. He was one of the key players in the medical trial that led to the therapy being approved by the FDA.

“From my lens and the patients that I’ve been privileged to care for, I’m astonished by the transformative journey that they’ve been on,” he said. “I think it’s just that, all of it is a transformative journey from start to finish.”

Levine will be one of two centers in the Carolinas offering the treatment, and is the only center with experience in it.

“When they have normal red blood cell function like this, they do things like go to college and they don’t go to the hospital,” Dr. Eckrich said.

He said healthy red blood cells are shaped like donuts, flowing effortlessly through the blood vessels. However, the disease causes the patients cells to be sickle-shaped, hindering their ability to flow properly, preventing normal delivery of oxygen. That can cause bone deterioration, strokes and organ failure.

For one man, Dominick Bibbs, the treatment has given him his life back.

“I don’t regret going through the trial because I was always in pain and that’s never fun,” Bibbs said. “Looking back, I’ve never had a pain episode in a couple years. Like I said, life changing...if I didn’t go though the trial, I probably wouldn’t have made it past 21.”

Dominick Bibbs (Family photo)

His mother, Nicole, said the gene therapy has dramatically improved his quality of life.

“His quality of life was so bad at that point,” she said. “He had already lost his spleen, his gallbladder; he was getting monthly blood exchanges. He was on numerous meds every day.”

When the opportunity presented itself, Bibbs jumped at the opportunity to participate in the trial.

As for how it works, stem cells were removed from his bone marrow. Then, in a lab, gene editing software known as CRISPR modified his DNA, increasing the amount of protective hemoglobin, which picks up oxygen and delivers it through the body.

While that was happening, Bibbs underwent aggressive chemotherapy in the hospital, which can last up to eight weeks. Finally, the cells were infused back into his body.

“When the transplant is successful, on the backend, they can be free from complications and a year or two after this therapy, they can be converted from a patient who was taking medications everyday to a patient who doesn’t have to take any medicine,” Dr. Eckrich said.

The Bibbs family said Dominick’s transplant was successful and he’s no longer in pain or taking medication. Instead, he’s in college studying nursing.

He said his plan is to dedicate his career to helping others, just like the doctors and nurses who cared for him.

