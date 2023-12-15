PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Lancaster Co. deputy fired after domestic violence incident, sheriff says

The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office is the investigating agency.
Marcus B. Pressley, Jr. had been with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office since 2016.
Marcus B. Pressley, Jr. had been with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office since 2016.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) – A Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputy was fired following his arrest arising from a domestic violence incident, the sheriff said.

Marcus B. Pressley, Jr., was arrested and charged Thursday night by Kershaw County Sheriff’s deputies after a call to his Kershaw County home for domestic violence, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Pressley was then fired from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, department officials said.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is the investigating agency. The exact charges Pressley faces were not immediately known.

“I hold our personnel to a very high standard and expect them to obey the law and conduct themselves both on and off duty in a manner that reflects positively on them and on this agency,” Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said in a statement. “In light of last night’s events, Mr. Pressley’s continued employment by the sheriff’s office would not accomplish that objective.”

Pressley was hired in October 2015 as a corrections officer in the detention center, according to the sheriff’s office. In October 2016, he moved to the patrol division.

At the time of his termination, Pressley was a deputy in the patrol division assigned to the southern end of the county.

