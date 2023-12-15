PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Father and daughter find a nearly 200-year-old shipwreck while fishing together

Father and daughter find a nearly 200-year-old shipwreck while fishing. (Source: WBAY)
By Holly Brantley and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN ISLAND, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - A man in Wisconsin and his daughter discovered something while fishing that went beyond any fish tale.

Five-year-old Henley is used to spending time out on the water with her dad, Tim Wollak. A fishing trip they took in August became one for the history books when they found a shipwreck.

Wollak said they discovered it near Green Island in Green Bay when he picked something unusual up on this sonar.

“I called Henley back over by me, and had her take a look and asked her what she thought it was,” Wollak said. “She thought it was an octopus. Kind of laughed and said, “No, I don’t think it’s an octopus. I think it’s a ship that’s been down there for a while.”

Afterward, Wollak would start to research what ship could be down there. He got in touch with the Wisconsin Historical Society who suspect the shipwreck is of a voyage believed to have run aground during the Great Peshtigo Fire back in 1871.

The exact identity of the wreck has not been confirmed yet, but the Historical Society said the location and other data they’ve gathered fit the description of a ship called the George L. Newman.

“It is a pretty cool piece of history,” Wollak said. “I hope a lot of people go to see it and people leave it undisturbed and let the Historical Society take care of it.”

That ship was built in 1855, a three-masted wooden barquentine that measured about 122 feet long.

According to the Historical Society, the George L. Neman was carrying lumber as it sailed the night of Oct. 8, 1871. It traveled through the thick smoke from the Great Peshtigo Fire and ran aground on Green Island.

The Historical Society reported Samuel Drew, the lighthouse keeper, rescued the crew. The ship was abandoned and eventually forgotten, until now.

The Historical Society said they have fourteen shipwrecks reported in Wisconsin, but this is the first discovered by a father and daughter during a fishing trip.

“I’m just so excited for Henley and her father, that’s very cool,” Tamara Thomsen, a maritime archaeologist with the Wisconsin Historical Society, said.

Thomsen said that the Society will go out and try to locate the site next spring. They plan to do a few dives and record the site. She said that after thorough research, the site could end up on the National Registrar of Historic Places.

Copyright 2023 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck happened around 2:40 p.m. along the highway near South Main Street.
Police: Multi-vehicle crash closes I-85 North in Gastonia
Taking a moment before going live from London while covering the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
My last Reporter Notebook: What a ride it’s been!
Park officials announced the closure of the unofficial "Sled Hill" in Blowing Rock.
Blowing Rock sledding hill closes due to unsafe conditions
Photo of Garnell Hill and his son.
NC father still in limbo as custody case continued past Christmas
Police said two groups of young men were firing at one another from across Tyvola Road.
CMPD: 1 dead, others hurt after shootout in southwest Charlotte

Latest News

Burke County community unites to help former assistant principal and coach
Burke Co. community unites to help former asst. principal paralyzed in fall
Josiah Flora, 6, says he is determined to be a professional bull rider.
Meet Josiah, a 6-year-old who says he is determined to become a professional bull rider
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israeli military says it mistakenly killed 3 Israeli hostages in Gaza
A plane declared mayday before crashing on I-26 near Asheville, NC
Plane crashes and catches fire on I-26 in Asheville
The shooting happened Thursday night in Mount Holly.
Police identify 2 shot, killed inside vehicle in Gaston County