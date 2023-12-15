PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Drift on Lake Wylie preparing for holiday dinners

Reservations for the restaurant’s Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve are open now.
By Luke Tucker
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:03 AM EST
BELMONT, N.C. (QC Life) - A local restaurant is gearing up for a couple special dinners toward the end of this month.

Chef Rogger Torres and general manager Bryce Harman of Drift on Lake Wylie joined the show to make a waygu beef tartar and talk about their Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve dinners, which will be $65 and $100, respectively, per person.

The luxury restaurant overlooking Lake Wylie is taking reservations now for its holiday meals.

More information about reserving tickets and the prix fixe menus can be found here.

