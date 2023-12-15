Cris Reisert introduced as new head football coach at Gardner-Webb

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -Down in Boiling Springs on Thursday, a new era in Gardner-Webb football started as Cris Reisert was introduced as the new head football coach of the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

He takes over for Tre Lamb who left the program last month to take over as head coach at East Tennessee State.

But why Gardner-Webb and why now?

“Why not Gardner-Webb,” said Reisert. “There’s a vision to not only sustain, but grow and I am a builder and always have been. To be around guys who are visionaries and dreamers at especially a place like Gardner-Webb where you are 40 minutes west of Charlotte, there’s so many amazing academic opportunities, there’s so much opportunity for spiritual growth, I just think it all combines into one little crazy thing that allows us to build a monster.

Reisert spent the last 5 years as head coach at Division II Tiffin University in Ohio where he won 40 games, 3 conference titles, and guided the program to their only playoff berths in 2019 and 2023.

At Gardner-Webb, he takes over a program that has won back to back Big South/OVC conference titles and back to back playoff berths.

The next step for this program is competing and winning a National Championship which Reisert mentioned in his introductory presser... THREE TIMES.

“I don’t know why we can’t,” said Reisert. “I think there might be people who laugh at it and scoff at it, but why would you take a job without the ambition to go win a National Title. For me, I took the job because the resources are present and they are going to continue to elevate to allow us to do that. It’s going to take a special group of men and a special group of staff, but I think we are going to be able to compile that. I think over time we are going to continue to evolve and get stronger and stronger and stronger and at one point, we are going to make a run.”

