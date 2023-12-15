CMPD: Xanax, fentanyl, MDMA among drugs seized during DWI arrest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Xanax, fentanyl, and MDMA were among the drugs seized during a Driving While Impaired arrest earlier this week, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Mishak Brown, 46, was given a $2.5 million secured bond and is facing multiple charges, which include firearm by felon and trafficking/possessing illegal substances.

Police say they responded to a Medic call for service and found Brown ‘passed out in his Ford F-150 with the vehicle in drive and his foot on the brake pedal.’

After officers performed sobriety tests on Brown, he was arrested for DWI, advising a firearm was also found in the console of the vehicle.

Additionally, police seized the following:

99.2 grams of suspected fentanyl/heroin

22.1 grams of suspected crack cocaine

27.8 grams of suspected powder cocaine

74.1 grams of suspected MDMA

95.2 grams of marijuana

20 tablets of Xanax (80 dosage units)

$4,640.30 in cash

M&P Sheild 40cal

Derringer .38 special

Various drug paraphernalia

“Superb work by officers and detectives for helping to diminish the threat that drugs have on our streets!” CMPD tweeted.

