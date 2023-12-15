CMPD: Xanax, fentanyl, MDMA among drugs seized during DWI arrest
Mishak Brown, 46, was given a $2.5 million secured bond.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Xanax, fentanyl, and MDMA were among the drugs seized during a Driving While Impaired arrest earlier this week, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
Mishak Brown, 46, was given a $2.5 million secured bond and is facing multiple charges, which include firearm by felon and trafficking/possessing illegal substances.
Police say they responded to a Medic call for service and found Brown ‘passed out in his Ford F-150 with the vehicle in drive and his foot on the brake pedal.’
CRIME: Lancaster Co. deputy fired after domestic violence incident, sheriff says
After officers performed sobriety tests on Brown, he was arrested for DWI, advising a firearm was also found in the console of the vehicle.
Additionally, police seized the following:
- 99.2 grams of suspected fentanyl/heroin
- 22.1 grams of suspected crack cocaine
- 27.8 grams of suspected powder cocaine
- 74.1 grams of suspected MDMA
- 95.2 grams of marijuana
- 20 tablets of Xanax (80 dosage units)
- $4,640.30 in cash
- M&P Sheild 40cal
- Derringer .38 special
- Various drug paraphernalia
“Superb work by officers and detectives for helping to diminish the threat that drugs have on our streets!” CMPD tweeted.
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.