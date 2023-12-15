PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

CMPD: Xanax, fentanyl, MDMA among drugs seized during DWI arrest

Mishak Brown, 46, was given a $2.5 million secured bond.
A man was arrested during a massive drug bust by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
A man was arrested during a massive drug bust by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.(Courtesy: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Xanax, fentanyl, and MDMA were among the drugs seized during a Driving While Impaired arrest earlier this week, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Mishak Brown, 46, was given a $2.5 million secured bond and is facing multiple charges, which include firearm by felon and trafficking/possessing illegal substances.

Police say they responded to a Medic call for service and found Brown ‘passed out in his Ford F-150 with the vehicle in drive and his foot on the brake pedal.’

CRIME: Lancaster Co. deputy fired after domestic violence incident, sheriff says

After officers performed sobriety tests on Brown, he was arrested for DWI, advising a firearm was also found in the console of the vehicle.

Additionally, police seized the following:

  • 99.2 grams of suspected fentanyl/heroin
  • 22.1 grams of suspected crack cocaine
  • 27.8 grams of suspected powder cocaine
  • 74.1 grams of suspected MDMA
  • 95.2 grams of marijuana
  • 20 tablets of Xanax (80 dosage units)
  • $4,640.30 in cash
  • M&P Sheild 40cal
  • Derringer .38 special
  • Various drug paraphernalia

“Superb work by officers and detectives for helping to diminish the threat that drugs have on our streets!” CMPD tweeted.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck happened around 2:40 p.m. along the highway near South Main Street.
Police: Multi-vehicle crash closes I-85 North in Gastonia
Taking a moment before going live from London while covering the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
My last Reporter Notebook: What a ride it’s been!
Park officials announced the closure of the unofficial "Sled Hill" in Blowing Rock.
Blowing Rock sledding hill closes due to unsafe conditions
Photo of Garnell Hill and his son.
NC father still in limbo as custody case continued past Christmas
Police said two groups of young men were firing at one another from across Tyvola Road.
CMPD: 1 dead, others hurt after shootout in southwest Charlotte

Latest News

Gastonia Walmart crash video
The exact charges Pressley faces were not immediately known.
Lancaster Co. deputy fired after domestic violence incident, sheriff says
Gary Hilton resigned days after crashing Gaston EMS ambulance, records show.
Report: Interim Stanley FD Chief crashed ambulance
The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in Monroe has been completed after $3 million was raised in...
2023 St. Jude Dream Home winner is announced!