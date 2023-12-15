Charlotte community group to speak on body cam footage from controversial arrest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A local Community Input Group (CIG) is set to speak on the recently released body camera footage from a controversial arrest in southwest Charlotte last month.

The arrest, which happened on Nov. 13, took place after Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers suspected a man and woman were smoking marijuana outside of a Bojangles on Arrowood Road.

CMPD released 32 clips from officers’ body-worn cameras on Tuesday. During the arrest, an officer struck the woman a total of 17 times, punching and kicking her. He has since been suspended, Chief Johnny Jennings said. Additionally, all charges against both the man and woman involved in the arrest have been dropped.

Following the release of the video, WBTV has heard from Jennings and Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles.

Jennings said an independent review board determined that the officer’s first three strikes to the woman’s leg were effective in restraining her. The following 14, the board found, were unnecessary. The chief concurred with the assessment.

“I think that the toughest part of that was watching the compliance strikes,” Lyles said. “I also think that no matter whether you have an opinion of whether it was the right thing to do for the officers...I think it’s just a question of, how do we make sure that this community understands that we have to have trust, and we have to have the idea of keeping our community safe.”

Now, on Friday, the CIG will have an opportunity to voice its opinion. The group is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. in front of CMPD Headquarters in Uptown. WBTV will stream the news conference live both online and on Facebook.

