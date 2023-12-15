PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Burke Co. community unites to help former asst. principal paralyzed in fall

By Erica Lunsford
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - The Morganton community is coming together to help a former assistant principal and football coach who has been sidelined by a life-altering accident.

Ralph Collette is thankful to be alive after a normal Sunday morning in February quickly changed his life.

“I bent down to pick up a towel and evidentially I had vertigo. I passed out. I just passed over from that vertigo and injured my neck. It must have been an awkward fall,” Collette said.

After the fall, Collette said he could not move from the neck down. He said his only option was to lay on his bathroom floor for hours until his nephew came to his rescue.

“I injured my vertebrae. My first and fourth vertebrae in my neck, suppressed my nerves,” he said.

Now in December, eight months after the accident, Collette is still paralyzed from the neck down. Former students and colleagues have been working together to help him.

They shared that seeing Collette remain positive about his situation has been inspiring.

“I’m still in prayer about that. I’m just always thinking that, you know, I’m gonna get that phone call that ‘Hey, let’s get together, let’s get up and let’s keep moving,’” former track athlete Bryan Pittman said.

Donna Covington said as an assistant principal, Collette was always pushing students to be their best, whether it was making sure they had lunch or washing their clothes.

“He told me ‘No, you gotta keep going. You need to finish school, even if I have to pick you up and take you to school.’ I thought he was kidding until I heard a honk in the driveway and he was waving at me and I’m literally still in bed,” Covington said.

“You know a lot of times people don’t have their fathers or a father figure or a big brother and Coach Collette was all of that to everyone,” Pittman added.

Collette has spent months in rehab and continues to get medical attention in Drexel, N.C. He said doctors told him he could have a limited recovery with the continuation of long-term physical therapy in a medical facility.

Not having children of his own, Collette is thankful to see so many people stepping in to help him on his journey.

“That really truly surprised me, how many people have come to my aid and I appreciate and it surprised me so much. They bought me a van (wheel-chair mobility van) and that truly surprised me,” Collette said.

“We want to be able to help him as much as we can, even if there are other ways other than financial. If there are connections or other people that we know in the physical therapy world that can help him, that would be amazing too,” Covington said.

Anyone who would like to help Collette can donate via a GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

