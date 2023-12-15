$1M bond set for SC man accused of taking money, failing to build homes

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A contractor in York County remains behind bars, now with a $1 million bond.

Christian Novellino was slapped with four more arrest warrants this week, raising his bond from $800,000 to $1 million. He faces 20 counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent with a value of $10,000 or more. Those cases range from 2010 to 2023.

Novellino was previously convicted of forgery and filing false reports to police and insurance companies.

This comes after a WBTV Investigation revealed Novellino, who ran the building company Constructing Up racked up dozens of lawsuits against himself and the company for failing to finish projects.

This has left subcontractors and families out hundreds of thousands of dollars with some homeowners still not moved into their homes after months or years of waiting.

The York County Sheriff’s Office tells WBTV more arrest warrants “may be pending” as the investigation into Novellino continues.

