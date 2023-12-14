PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
York County Sheriff: Juveniles lead authorities on multi-state stolen car chase

The incident started in Rock Hill, S.C.
Car chase ends in York County.
Car chase ends in York County.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Two juveniles were arrested after leading authorities on a multi-state car chase that began in York County Thursday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident started in Rock Hill, S.C., continued up Interstate 77 into Charlotte, N.C., and ended on Workman Street in Rock Hill.

Deputies say the juvenile driving reached 110 mph during the pursuit.

Authorities advised the two involved were taken into custody.

