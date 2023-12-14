PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Workweek ends chilly and dry before rain returns this weekend

First Alerts have been declared for Sunday and Monday due to gusty winds and rainfall.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:56 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dry, cool weather will continue to hold throughout the rest of the workweek before a pair of First Alerts coming up due to rain.

Thursday got off to another freezing start in Charlotte and the surrounding areas but will warm up into the 50s once again. Skies will be clear and sunny. Friday will be similar, but highs will only reach the upper 40s.

Rain will make its return on Sunday and Monday. Across the two days, we could see 1-2 inches of rainfall in the Charlotte region. In addition, gusty 30-40 mph winds are also expected. Because of the wet and windy conditions, First Alerts have been issued for both days.

In the mountains, that cold rain could become snow by Monday morning.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

