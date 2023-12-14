“We are here”: JCSU alum gather to cheer on Golden Bulls in team’s first bowl game since 2011

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WBTV) - The Johnson C. Smith football team took part in a first of its kind bowl game in Fort Lauderdale, Florida against Fort Valley in the first-ever Florida Beach Bowl.

JCSU was the first historically Black college and university to play in a college football game over a 100 years ago and now the Golden Bulls are taking part in another first of HBCU football.

The Golden Bulls had plenty of fans cheering them on in Charlotte at Infinity Live for a watch party.

Although Johnson C. Smith fell to the Wildcats 23-10, the alumni in attendance were proud of what their team accomplished this season.

“We are so proud of our guys, they had a wonderful season this year,” event organizer Ms. Jessica said. “But we’re also excited to be out here in the Charlotte community, having Charlotte support us and see the goodness that is Johnson C. Smith University.”

Family and alumni gathered to watch the bowl game that was created to highlight HBCU programs like Johnson C. Smith and what it means to have this exposure.

“Giving exposures to HBCU’s, that’s huge. HBCU’s, for me, it transformed my life,” Ms. Jessica said.

The Golden Bulls in attendance tonight hoping that this exposure show’s the rest of the country can see what’s happening in the Queen City.

“It is time for Johnson C. Smith to get the recognition they deserve,” Ms. Jessica said. “I hope that people look at this game tonight and see what we’re doing right here in our community, and they are like ‘you know what, I am going to support this HBCU right here in Charlotte, North Carolina.’”

Even with the disappointing result in Florida, the Golden Bulls watching in the Queen City are hoping that the country got to see what JCSU is all about.

“We want you to know that we are here, and we are ready, and the best is yet to come,” said JCSU alum Brittney Martin.

A 23-10 loss is certainly not how JCSU wanted to end the season, but the Golden Bulls still won seven games this season, that’s as many as they won in their last three seasons combined.

