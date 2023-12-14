Troopers: Driver killed in single-vehicle Chester County crash

FORT LAWN, S.C. (WBTV) - A driver was killed in a single-vehicle Chester County crash Wednesday night, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened on Dec. 13 around 7:40 p.m. along South Carolina 223 near Mount Vernon Road.

Troopers say a sedan was traveling southbound on the highway, veered off the road’s right side, lost control, swung off to the left side, and struck a tree.

Officials advised that the driver was the only occupant; that person’s identity was not released.

