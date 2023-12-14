Those suffering seasonal depression, suicidal thoughts, have options for help

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For many, what we call “the most wonderful time of the year” is a time of anguish and stress. Health experts say that the Holidays can be harder for those with mental health conditions or anxiety.

Cedars-Sinai Hospital says the Holidays can create more stress, and while it’s a myth that suicide rates go up during the Holidays, it’s a reality that many people can struggle, and about 1 in 5 adults will suffer from mental illness each year, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

“I couldn’t wait for the Holidays to be over,” said Janet Johnson of Rowan County.

Janet lost her son Philip to suicide years after he was diagnosed with Schizoaffective disorder. The Holidays were difficult, Janet says.

“We didn’t know which Phillip was going to be showing up,” Johnson said. “We fought hard to him to get help, we fought to keep him alive, there were so many times that we talked him off of the ledge, what I would like to add is never stop fighting for that loved one.”

Johnson says depression led to the diagnosis of Schizoaffective disorder that made Phillip into something his family couldn’t recognize.

“The psychotic delusions, paranoia, came into play, and that’s when it really got scary for him and for us,” Janet said.

Janet speaks about Phillip’s troubles and his suicide now in order to help others…and she’s not alone.

“He put a .22 pistol to the side of his head and he pulled the trigger,” said veteran WBTV reporter David Whisenant.

It was 1987. For 25 years he wouldn’t talk about his dad’s suicide, until he spoke out on WBT Radio and on WBTV.

“Thirty-six years later, I’m still convinced if he had known how much pain that was going to cause for me and my mother, my brother, my sister and family and friends, he would have never done it. There’s no doubt in my mind that he loved us very much,” Whisenant added.

“Once you hit that moment of hopelessness, that’s really a dark awful place to be,” said Jenny Lee with the United Way of Rowan County. “Make the phone call to 988, go to the hospital, be vulnerable for a minute because 6 months down the road if you’re still breathing, then you’ve not only blessed yourself, but everyone in your life.”

Lee helped organize the annual Into The Light walks that began five years ago. It starts in the early morning before daybreak and ends in sunlight, bringing with it a topic that many would rather stay steeped in darkness.

“It’s so hard to talk about these things,” Lee added. It can be embarrassing to the families because what did we do wrong, what’s wrong with them, we’re not like this, the negative stigma attached to this is so profound and it creates barriers. It gives us all a safe place to become a family and talk about common pain, but the most important part is to start that healing process and know that we’re not in this alone.”

Now those who participate walk, cry, and pray for those who struggle, and try to let them know whether it’s during the Holidays or anytime at all, they are not alone.

“You are loved, you are important, and there is help available,” Lee said.

“Don’t give up.” Johnson added. “Do not ever give up the fight. If you’re struggling, I know the horror. I know how hard it is but there’s so many people that love you. So many people that want you to live, so don’t ever give up the fight.”

“It’s not my fault that my father did that. Maybe I couldn’t have prevented it, but maybe I can prevent somebody from doing it right now,” Whisenant added. “At least I can get somebody to think about.”

For help and support, the the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available 24 hours a day by calling 988.

The Rowan Co. United Way offers mental health and grief support services through this link.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.