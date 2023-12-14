State of the art postal distribution center streamlining package delivery

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - With the holidays a little less than two weeks away... Christmas shopping and shipping is in full swing.

Post Office officials say you only have a couple of more days to get those parcels in to make sure they arrive in time for the big day. As part of modernizing the way they do things, a new postal distribution plant just opened up in Gaston County ready for the big rush. They’ll soon be able to deliver hundreds of thousands of parcels each day.

And you thought you had a ton of packages showing up at your front door.

“Our capacity has increased to seventy million.” Philip Bogenberger with the post office said.

That’s seventy million packages over last year’s numbers which almost looks paltry at sixty million. The reason for the higher numbers is the explosion in on-line shopping, and – somebody’s got to bring it to you.

“Because of that we invested ten billion in our network.” Bogenberger explained.

Part of that investment is modernizing the way the postal service does things. This distribution center in Gaston County is actually a prototype, one of just a handful spread all over the country. All come equipped with the latest tech.

“The machines have the capability they have 360 cameras on them, so they have the ability to see the package from all angles.” plant manager Margret Ford told WBTV’s Ron Lee.

That means more automation control, and less workers touching the packages reducing chances for error.

“It’s super-exciting to be here with what this new technology brings for us.” Ford said.

The mail is brought in from local post offices and run through a hundred high speed sorting machines which check and process each piece at every step along the way. The equipment is so efficient they can sort and shuttle nearly three-hundred-thousand parcels in a single day. And if you take your eyes off of a package, it’ll disappear down the conveyor belt before you realize it. When the center is cranked up to full speed in January, that number skyrockets to three-quarters of a million pieces of mail that can be processed.

“We’re streamlining operations. It’s just something that’s part of the modern postal service.” said Bogenberger.

On average, packages now can go door-to-door in just under three days. But that doesn’t mean you can wait until the last second to get those holiday packages in the mail. Officials here say if you’re sending standard mail, the last day you want to get it in is December 16th. After that you’re taking a risk. But with all of the new equipment, a certain north pole resident who likes to hang around with a bunch of deer could take note of the efficiency of the new modern post office.

“Santa does have logistics…he taught us.” Ford chuckled.

