Sheriff: 71-year-old inmate dies at Mecklenburg County Jail

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 71-year-old inmate died at the Mecklenburg County Jail Thursday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

Elijah Kelly was identified as the person. The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. inside Kelly’s housing unit.

Deputies say a detention officer called in a medical emergency for Kelly, and personnel began resuscitation efforts until Medic arrived.

Once paramedics arrived on scene, they began treating Kelly until he was pronounced deceased at 5:14 a.m. Authorities advised Kelly’s health information may not be disclosed.

“Reporting the death of a resident in our care is always a difficult task,” said Sheriff Garry McFadden. “Everyone at MCSO has been affected by the death of Mr. Elijah Kelly, and we extend our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones.”

Kelly was processed into the Mecklenburg County Detention Center on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023.

The State Bureau of Investigation will conduct an investigation into the in-custody death.

