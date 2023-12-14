PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Sheriff: 71-year-old inmate dies at Mecklenburg County Jail

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. inside a housing unit.
jail generic
jail generic(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 71-year-old inmate died at the Mecklenburg County Jail Thursday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

Elijah Kelly was identified as the person. The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. inside Kelly’s housing unit.

Deputies say a detention officer called in a medical emergency for Kelly, and personnel began resuscitation efforts until Medic arrived.

Once paramedics arrived on scene, they began treating Kelly until he was pronounced deceased at 5:14 a.m. Authorities advised Kelly’s health information may not be disclosed.

“Reporting the death of a resident in our care is always a difficult task,” said Sheriff Garry McFadden. “Everyone at MCSO has been affected by the death of Mr. Elijah Kelly, and we extend our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones.”

CRIME: Juveniles lead authorities on multi-state stolen car chase, York County Sheriff says

Kelly was processed into the Mecklenburg County Detention Center on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023.

The State Bureau of Investigation will conduct an investigation into the in-custody death.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The city is encouraging the public to come see the gingerbread creation at the tax office,...
Woman creates Buc-ee’s gingerbread house
Barbara Isbanioly Miller, 30, was charged.
Sheriff charges woman with sending explicit pics of her ex-husband to his family members
Park officials announced the closure of the unofficial "Sled Hill" in Blowing Rock.
Blowing Rock sledding hill closes due to unsafe conditions
A woman was killed and a man was seriously hurt in a shooting on Meadowridge Drive on Tuesday...
CMPD: Woman killed, man hurt in south Charlotte shooting; victim identified
A woman is accused of stealing two wreaths from the front doors of EDU Healthcare in Cornelius.
Woman accused of stealing Christmas decorations from healthcare facility in Cornelius

Latest News

A museum honoring North Carolina native Michael Jordan will be built in downtown Wilmington.
A Michael Jordan museum will open in North Carolina
Car chase ends in York County.
York County Sheriff: Juveniles lead authorities on multi-state stolen car chase
Jenny Lee, left, and Janet Johnson, right, discuss how to help those suffering depression and...
Those suffering seasonal depression, suicidal thoughts, have options for help
The victim died at the hospital.
Troopers: Driver killed in single-vehicle Chester County crash