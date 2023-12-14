PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Panthers to unveil ‘Express Entry’ facial recognition software to scan tickets

The team will begin using the software for club season-ticket members this Sunday.
Some Carolina Panthers fans can opt to try out the team's "Express Entry" facial recognition system on Sunday.
By Faith Alford
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you’ve been to a Carolina Panthers game, chances are you have found yourself in long ticket lines, with people snaking around barricades as they fumble through their tickets.

Starting this weekend, though, some fans will have an easier time and avoid those lines. The Panthers will start using something “Express Entry,” which allows ticket holders to opt in to facial recognition software. Simply put, a screen will snap a fan’s picture and link that with their Ticketmaster account to scan their ticket.

A ticket-taker will validate how many people are with the fan holding the tickets and will then grant entry.

As the new ticketing system rolls out, club season-ticket members are eligible for to use the service for this Sunday’s game versus Atlanta. The goal is to eventually expand it to all season ticket holders.

