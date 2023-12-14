Only On WBTV: Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles discusses priorities for 4th term in office

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles is detailing her priorities for the next two years on the heels of her re-election.

Lyles was re-elected in November for a fourth term.

“What I believe is really most important is that we have the idea of quality of life always as part of what we decide to do,” Mayor Lyles said. “So the question for me is what do we do to improve the quality of life? If you are doing really well in this community, you may say quality of life is how long does it take me to get to work. But there are going to be other people that say I need the opportunity to have the skill set so I can get a job.”

WBTV’s Caroline Hicks asked Lyles how she plans to address the increasing traffic across Charlotte.

“We stop it by having better plans for how we can move people around, and yet still have a sustainability goal for people to keep our air clean,” she said.

A major transportation project that’s finally making progress is the long-awaited Red Line commuter rail that will connect towns like Huntersville and Davidson to Uptown Charlotte.

“We have entered into a negotiating phase with Norfolk Southern,” she said. “This is pretty special because there were people that said pigs will fly first before we get the opportunity to buy that line.”

She said it’s hard to say an exact timeline for when it will become a reality.

“It is going to take time,” she said. “It is going to take effort, it’s going to take a lot of planning, a lot of engagement with our community. While we know where the Red Line is, we have to make decisions about where do people stop? Where does it start? All of these are very important things.”

Hicks asked how we are staying on top of infrastructure as we add density across the city.

“This is a really good question because I can tell you that we are not keeping up with our infrastructure,” she said. “When you start thinking about how our city was designed under the old planning system, we built hundreds of single-family residential communities. When you start talking about widening the roads, we did not build the connections that allow for many of these. So we have to figure out a new way and that’s what the mobility plan is all about.”

Hicks also asked about the status of economic development in the city.

“Of course, we know COVID brought a lot of different challenges over the past couple of years and there have been some economic development challenges in closing some deals, with public private partnerships that didn’t work out,” Hicks said. “We know Centene pulled out of its plans for the East Coast headquarters, Tepper Sports pulled out of its plans for the Charlotte FC headquarters [at Eastland Yards] and then most recently we lost the opportunity to bring the Western and Southern Open here. Do you look at some of these challenges and see whether maybe there’s room for rebooting the economic development model?”

“That is a really good question about what does it mean to reboot an economic development model,” Lyles said. “I think that what happened when we have some of these major big projects coming up and things rapidly change, then that’s why you lose a Centene, because they were a place that moved from an office building to work from home. We’re still looking to see, what does it mean to come to work, and you can see the changes in our Center City where we’re redesigning office space. We’re really thinking, well, how many parking lots do you have to have when people can have opportunities to come in and out of work? It may be a little while before all of this gets settled, but at some point, it will settle, and we’ll be responsive.”

Lyles said city leaders should focus on a combination of investing in small businesses and working to attract new ones.

“We should do both,” she said. “What we want out of our small business plans is to have our people grow their businesses, and as well provide for other opportunities for people that just want to work. We have got to figure out what is going to be the definition of work and how to make sure our citizens, our residents, are going to be successful getting it.”

A big attraction to the Queen City is professional sports and world class entertainment.

Hicks asked whether Lyles would support giving David Tepper hundreds of millions of dollars to renovate Bank of America Stadium.

“I think the question would be what do we need to do to have a vibrant downtown?” she said. “Football is just one part of it. I’m going to look at, how do we make sure that our stadium is something that will be always viable to create the atmosphere that we want to have for people that really are in the hospitality industry and depend on that for their jobs... I don’t think that we have to say a yes or no. We’re going to say what is the why?”

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.