‘A nice look’: Panthers going all-black versus Falcons

During practice this week, the team took the field in the black helmets they’ll sport.
Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn smiles during the second half of an NFL football game...
Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn smiles during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(Jacob Kupferman | AP)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Panthers will wear all-black uniforms versus the Falcons on Sunday.

During practice this week, the team took the field in the black helmets they’ll sport in the divisional matchup.

In Wednesday’s press conference, interim head coach Chris Tabor was asked about the helmets, and it appears he isn’t too focused on fashion.

“It’s protective gear,” Tabor chucked. “It should be good. I have no comment on that; I really don’t. It’s a nice look!”

Carolina’s 2023 jersey schedule has the team slated for black jerseys, but the helmets were first teased this week via social media. The last time the Panthers wore the alternate helmets was ironically against Atlanta in 2022. Carolina won that game 25-15.

Quarterback Bryce Young seemed more eager for the alternate look than Tabor.

“I’m a big fan, big fan,” he said. “Very excited for them.”

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

