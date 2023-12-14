NC father still in limbo as custody case continued past Christmas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Garnell Hill said he used to be angry about how the child welfare system had treated him and his 9-year-old son over the last three years. But ahead of a hearing to determine his son’s future on Thursday, he said he felt “empowered.”

As WBTV and The Assembly reported on Monday, Hill’s son — who we’re calling Christopher to protect his privacy — went into foster care five years ago, but Hill only learned of his existence in 2020. Hill has never been accused of abuse or neglect, but social workers recommended that Christopher be put up for adoption anyway. They pointed to Hill’s previous marijuana use — though he completed a drug treatment program in September and hasn’t tested positive since, and no one has alleged that he used drugs around his son.

Since our story aired, however, Hill said he has received a groundswell of community support, including from the advocacy organization Operation Stop CPS, which asked activists to “pack the court.” They showed up to find a swarm of sheriff’s deputies outside the courtroom.

Soon after the hearing began, Durham County District Court Judge Doretta L. Walker closed the hearing and ordered everyone out — a decision supported by the Durham County Department of Social Services.

State law makes abuse and neglect hearings open to the public by default, but judges can close them for almost any reason. In this case, Walker cited video of Christopher taken by his foster parent, posted to a public Google Drive, and recently circulated on Instagram by Operation Stop CPS.

The video, which has since been taken down, depicted Christopher in distress, telling his foster father, “I shouldn’t even be here. I’m not in danger no more.”

“I can control where you’re going,” the foster father said. “I have say-so.”

“You can’t tell my dad what to do,” Christopher responded through tears. “You think you can tell my dad what to do, my lawyer what to do, my social worker what to do, but you cannot!”

“The child is being exploited,” Walker said in court. She said the potential harm to Christopher’s privacy outweighed the public’s right to know what happened in the hearing.

Garnell Hill and Ryan O'Donnell outside the Durham County Courthouse (WBTV)

Though the public could not witness what happened, reporters in the hallway could hear Walker repeatedly yelling from the bench, at one point screaming, “I know what you said!” The context for this comment was unclear. But Hill and his supporters have raised concerns — including in our story and on social media — about Christopher’s well-being in his current foster home. DSS reports show that Christopher was recently hospitalized following a mental health crisis.

Walker didn’t issue a decision. The case was continued until next year, and Hill’s visitation schedule—two hours, supervised, every other week — will stay the same. For the first time since they met, Hill and Christopher will not spend Christmas together.

Meanwhile, Christopher appears likely to be moved to another foster family, which would be his sixth placement in five years.

