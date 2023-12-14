PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

NASA’s longest-operating spacecraft has stopped communicating with Earth

According to NASA, the mission control team has only been receiving a repeating pattern of...
According to NASA, the mission control team has only been receiving a repeating pattern of ones and zeros as if it were trapped in a loop.(NASA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA is having problems communicating with its spacecraft Voyager 1.

It involves the spacecraft’s flight data system’s telecommunications unit.

According to NASA, the mission control team has only been receiving a repeating pattern of ones and zeros as if it were trapped in a loop.

No science or engineering data is being returned to Earth.

NASA said commands have been sent for the 46-year-old spacecraft to restart the flight data system, but no usable data has returned.

It could take weeks for engineers to determine the underlying cause of the issue, NASA said.

Voyager 1, along with its twin Voyager 2, are the longest-operating spacecraft in history.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The city is encouraging the public to come see the gingerbread creation at the tax office,...
Woman creates Buc-ee’s gingerbread house
Barbara Isbanioly Miller, 30, was charged.
Sheriff charges woman with sending explicit pics of her ex-husband to his family members
Park officials announced the closure of the unofficial "Sled Hill" in Blowing Rock.
Blowing Rock sledding hill closes due to unsafe conditions
A woman was killed and a man was seriously hurt in a shooting on Meadowridge Drive on Tuesday...
CMPD: Woman killed, man hurt in south Charlotte shooting; victim identified
A woman is accused of stealing two wreaths from the front doors of EDU Healthcare in Cornelius.
Woman accused of stealing Christmas decorations from healthcare facility in Cornelius

Latest News

Eleven years ago, the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting changed Connecticut and the entire...
Remembering the Sandy Hook Tragedy 11 Years Later
Jenny Lee, left, and Janet Johnson, right, discuss how to help those suffering depression and...
Those suffering seasonal depression, suicidal thoughts, have options for help
The victim died at the hospital.
Troopers: Driver killed in single-vehicle Chester County crash
FILE - Walt Disney, creator of Mickey Mouse, poses for a photo at the Pancoast Hotel, Aug. 13,...
Mickey Mouse will soon belong to you and me — with some caveats
FILE - Former NBA star George McGinnis speaks during his enshrinement into the Naismith...
George McGinnis, two-time ABA champion and Indiana Mr. Basketball winner, dies at 73