My last Reporter Notebook: What a ride it’s been!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thank you. If you’ve ever watched, read, or listened to one of my stories over the last 32 years, then I gratefully thank you.

I couldn’t have done anything if it hadn’t been for you.

It’s hard to believe that this chapter in my life is closing. Where has the time gone? It seems like just yesterday that I was humbly asking the people at WBTV if they would consider letting me be a news reporter, even though I had absolutely no television experience and a face that’s better suited for radio.

The position I’ve held for 32 years has never really been “my” job; it’s always been WBTV’s job that they graciously let me fill for a lot of years, and I’m truly grateful for that.

This job has been rewarding, frustrating, joyful and painful. It’s been a chance to see people at their very best and their absolute lowest. I’ve seen justice served and examples where life just isn’t fair.

Reporters aren’t typically referred to as “heroes,” but we have the ability to tell the stories of heroes. Justin Monroe and Vic Isler, the two firefighters from Salisbury who died in a mill fire were heroes, and so were the other firefighters who went into that rolling black smoke on that awful day.

That will always stick with me as one of the hardest stories I’ve ever had to cover. I’ve attended the memorial services held every year since then, even when it’s been on my days off.

Related: Fallen firefighters remembered on 15th anniversary of Salisbury Millworks fire

I’ve covered many stories where police officers and deputies were killed in the line of duty. The sound of “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipes plays in my head when I think about those incidents. There have been quite a few of those over the years, unfortunately. My job in cases like that has always been to honor their memory in the most respectful way possible.

Even though I’m a local reporter, I’ve gotten to do stories in some pretty far-off places. I got to go to Hollywood to interview Judge Judy for a special story we were doing when WBTV first carried her show. That was a lot of fun, and she was very nice and very funny.

In 2004 I was honored to cover the funeral of President Reagan in Washington, D.C. What an experience! My coworker Brian Stephenson and I interviewed people from the Charlotte area who waited in line for up to eight hours to pass by the casket. We also interviewed Salisbury native Sen. Elizabeth Dole and Sen. John McCain, who kept a promise to come back and talk to us once he finished a segment for “Good Morning America.”

Speaking of funerals, what an amazing surprise it was for me when I was assigned to go to London to cover the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

I’ve always been an anglophile and have always been interested in the British royal family. It was a solid week of hard work with little sleep and little food, but it was worth it. I met some of the nicest people and got to be on the front row overlooking Westminster Abbey on the day of the funeral. I think every reporter dreams of covering the biggest story in the world on any given day, and on that day, that’s exactly what it was.

As a big fan of racing, I’ve been able to cover the sport that I love. I’ve done so many stories related to Charlotte Motor Speedway over the years. It’s truly one of my favorite places on earth. Then in the last few years, I developed a love for Formula One when Gene Haas started up his team in Kannapolis.

The most rewarding thing about the job though isn’t the fun stories or fun places I’ve gotten to go. To me, the best thing is that I’ve been able to tell stories that truly made a difference.

I can go back over the years and find stories that led to positive change in the lives of individuals or communities. The cable barriers in the median on Interstate 85, a Rowan County road that was pockmarked with potholes, businesses that suffered due to circumstances beyond their control, unsolved crimes, all of those and many, many more changed for the better because of stories that I reported.

That’s not me heaping praise on myself; it’s more of a realization of the role that local media plays in the community. Those are the kinds of stories that most every local reporter wants to tell. Whether on TV, newspaper, radio, or digital, everyone has the ability to reach an audience and make an impact for good. If we can use our platform to make things better, then why wouldn’t we look for every opportunity to do that?

That brings me to my final point. I am so grateful to WBTV for allowing me to share the most painful experience in my life; the suicide of my father. It happened in 1987, but for 20 or so, I didn’t talk about it. I was ashamed of it and my family didn’t want me to speak publicly about it.

After feeling a leading from God, I finally spoke publicly on Keith Larson’s radio show on WBT. That led to a TV version of the story. The response was immediate and huge. I realized that I could use this platform to encourage people and speak about the consequences of suicide.

WBTV allowed me to write about my experience several times over the years and even let me use this subject for my final story as a news reporter on TV.

Related: Reporter David Whisenant opens up about father’s suicide, nearly 30 years later

I know without a doubt that sharing my story, as hard as that’s been, has saved lives and led to many people seeking counseling and getting help.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.