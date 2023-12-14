A Michael Jordan museum will open in North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - The most renowned athlete to come out of North Carolina will be honored with a dedicated museum.

What’s happening: New Hanover County announced today plans to celebrate the Michael Jordan family with a standalone museum in downtown Wilmington.

Why it matters: Jordan is a North Carolina legend. He went to high school in Wilmington (where he originally didn’t make the varsity team). In 1982, he led UNC to a national championship. He was a majority owner in the Charlotte Hornets for 13 years.

He’s gifted $17 million to Novant Health for two affordable “Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinics” in Charlotte and to open two more in Wilmington.

Details: Jordan’s mother signed a memorandum of understanding with New Hanover County to start planning the museum, StarNews reported.

The museum will be part of Project Grace, the redevelopment of a New Hanover County-owned block where the library is, not far from the Riverwalk.

It will exhibit “objects associated with Michael Jordan’s career and the Jordan Family’s legacy,” according to WECT

It’s unclear how the museum will be funded and when it will open, Wilmington Business Journal noted

