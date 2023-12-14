A Michael Jordan museum will open in North Carolina
The museum will be built in downtown Wilmington.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - The most renowned athlete to come out of North Carolina will be honored with a dedicated museum.
What’s happening: New Hanover County announced today plans to celebrate the Michael Jordan family with a standalone museum in downtown Wilmington.
Why it matters: Jordan is a North Carolina legend. He went to high school in Wilmington (where he originally didn’t make the varsity team). In 1982, he led UNC to a national championship. He was a majority owner in the Charlotte Hornets for 13 years.
- He’s gifted $17 million to Novant Health for two affordable “Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinics” in Charlotte and to open two more in Wilmington.
Details: Jordan’s mother signed a memorandum of understanding with New Hanover County to start planning the museum, StarNews reported.
- The museum will be part of Project Grace, the redevelopment of a New Hanover County-owned block where the library is, not far from the Riverwalk.
- It will exhibit “objects associated with Michael Jordan’s career and the Jordan Family’s legacy,” according to WECT.
- It’s unclear how the museum will be funded and when it will open, Wilmington Business Journal noted.
