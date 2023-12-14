Medicaid paperwork headaches keep thousands who are eligible without coverage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nearly 600,000 new North Carolina residents became eligible for Medicaid on Dec. 1, but application hurdles still remain, leaving thousands who are now eligible ‘in the gap.’

“When you have a cancer diagnosis, and then you’re having to fill this paperwork out for yourself. It’s like trying to do an exam in school, but you haven’t had sleep in a week, and your brain is just all over the place,” explained Salisbury, North Carolina resident DeAnna Brandon.

She was diagnosed with cancer while she was uninsured.

“I lost my coverage because the stipulations had changed. It wasn’t just based on income anymore. You still had to have dependents or be disabled. And I was neither,” she explained.

She went without coverage for nearly ten years after trying unsuccessfully to obtain Medicaid. Her cancer diagnosis made her try again.

“I was denied, but then, that time, I realized I could appeal the decision. So, I requested an appeal. So once I had that, had the interview with them, that’s when they approved me as disabled. But, It took until two months ago,” she explained. “So it took almost a year and a half for them to realize, ‘Oh yes, you are disabled. And you deserve Medicaid.’”

She said the journey to have coverage after nearly a decade was riddled with roadblocks.

“I had to send them like any confirmation of anything of like my address. I just, I had to go and get copies all this different paperwork, and I’m already tired. I don’t feel like driving, I have limited income. It’s hard to just, you know, put gas in your car and run around all day to get all this stuff. I don’t have a printer at home to just say, ‘Oh hey, I can print off a bank statement.’ You know, it’s not that easy for everyone,” Brandon explained.

The current list of requirements includes full legal name, date of birth, mailing address, and signature.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says, “You can save time if you also give the following information”:

Identity documents , such as driver’s license or school ID

Social Security number (SSN) for people applying who have them, or proof they have applied for one

Immigration documents for non-U.S. citizens who are applying

Proof you live in North Carolina, such as a photo ID with your address, a utility bill, a lease, or documentation of employment

Employer and income information for you and everyone in your household, such as pay stubs, W-2 forms, tax returns, or business records

Copies of all medical or life insurance policies

List of all cars, trucks, motorcycles, boats, etc., you or anyone in your household own, including the year, make, model, and vehicle identification number (VIN) for each item

Most recent bank statements

List of all real property you own (this includes land, homes, and buildings)

Current financial statements/award letters from other sources of income, such as Social Security, retirement benefits, pensions, veterans benefits and child support

Brandon said, “I understand how to do all this, but when it’s for yourself and you’re sick. It makes it almost impossible. And you do have family and friends that may or may not can help. But they’re working. They have kids they have they’re busy also. So you don’t want to put more of a burden on them.”

Her hope alongside the American Cancer Society is to see changes to the Medicaid application process to make the process smoother for those who are eligible for coverage.

Folders upon folders of Medicaid application paperwork sit at DeAnna Brandon's home in Salisbury, North Carolina, after more than a year-long application process. (Credit: WBTV/ClaireKopsky)

