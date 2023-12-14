Making a delicious duck dish with Hestia Rooftop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A local chef came by the QC Kitchen to prepare a delicious roasted dish that truly hit the spot.

Chef Dustin Hildebrandt, executive chef at Hestia in Ballantyne, cooked us a roasted duck breast, made with coconut sweet potato mash, gochujang raspberry gastrique, and gilled broccolini. He also made us Hestia’s seasonal crème brule made with a cranberry sauce, and topped with sugared cranberries and toasted oats.

Hestia, which is part sophisticated rooftop bar and part cutting-edge fusion restaurant, offers panoramic views of the Queen City from atop the AC Hotel in Ballantyne.

