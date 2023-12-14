PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Making a delicious duck dish with Hestia Rooftop

Chef Dustin Hildebrandt prepared a roasted duck breast and a seasonal crème brule.
By Luke Tucker
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:15 AM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A local chef came by the QC Kitchen to prepare a delicious roasted dish that truly hit the spot.

Chef Dustin Hildebrandt, executive chef at Hestia in Ballantyne, cooked us a roasted duck breast, made with coconut sweet potato mash, gochujang raspberry gastrique, and gilled broccolini. He also made us Hestia’s seasonal crème brule made with a cranberry sauce, and topped with sugared cranberries and toasted oats.

Hestia, which is part sophisticated rooftop bar and part cutting-edge fusion restaurant, offers panoramic views of the Queen City from atop the AC Hotel in Ballantyne.

To see how the dishes turned out, and to hear more about the unique restaurant, be sure to watch our full segment above.

