Former Sunset Park student speaks on now being the principal of the school

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Some people living in Rock Hill may not know about a sweet full-circle moment at Sunset Park Center of Accelerated Studies (CAS).

The School is set to move into a new building within the next few years, but a part of its legacy is going with it.

Nakia Barnes has been serving as the school’s principal for five years. Not only has she served as a teacher at the school, but she was also a fourth grader walking the halls.

“This is the community I grew up in, so right down the street. That’s where I live. My parents still live there, and I came to school here, and so I’m just invested in the community,” said Barnes.

Although Barnes ventured away from Sunset Park to go to College and teach at other schools, all routes led her back to the school leading children of her former students.

“One, he’s in 4K now, so it’s amazing for him to say, ‘My mommy said you were her teacher,’ and so I’m like, ‘yeah’”, shared Barnes.

The school was built in 1954. Over the summer, the district announced the school would be getting a new place to call home on the school property.

Serving as a Title One school, Barnes is grateful students will be able to have a new place to learn and explore their gifts and talents.

“It will be bittersweet, but it also will be a great moment to see our kids go into a new building with new, up-to-date technology. When we go into the new building, the first thing we’re gonna make sure to remember is to cherish what we already have,” said Barnes.

Barnes shared that the new Sunset Park school building is set to be completed right before the start of the 2026 school year. She also shared that part of the original Sunset Park will be demolished, and the remaining part will be used as a community center.

