CMS: 2 hurt in south Charlotte crash involving high school students

The crash happened at Sharon Road and Ferncliff Road on Thursday morning.
Two people were seriously hurt in a crash at Sharon Road and Ferncliff Road on Thursday morning.
Two people were seriously hurt in a crash at Sharon Road and Ferncliff Road on Thursday morning.(Source: MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were seriously hurt in a crash involving high school students in south Charlotte on Thursday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed.

The crash happened at Sharon Road and Ferncliff Road shortly after 7 a.m.

CMS said two Myers Park High School students were involved in the crash but were not hurt.

Medic said the two people injured in the incident were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

