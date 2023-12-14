PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Annual Kannapolis Police Christmas successful tradition continues

Local businesses who helped sponsor the event included, Target Superstore, Rack Room Shoes, Rite Lite Signs and Irish Creek Golf Course employees.(City of Kannapolis)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Last week the Kannapolis Police Department held its annual “Cops Target Kids” event. Our police officers worked closely with the Kannapolis City School System to identify economically challenged families with children in grades K-12 that need assistance during this time of the year.

Kannapolis Police officers and their families spent the day shopping with the children to provide them with presents, clothes, shoes, and other necessities – not only for Christmas, but for everyday life.

The children also had breakfast and lunch with their sponsoring police officers and families and enjoyed one-on-one visits with Santa. Each year the officers hold various fundraising activities to defray the costs for the event.

“Our community is amazingly generous, and we were able to sponsor over 40 children. Even though we hold this event during Christmas, we continue to build our relationships with the children because we see them every day in our schools. This is not a one and done even for us,” said Kannapolis Police Chief Terry Spry.

Local businesses who helped sponsor the event included, Target Superstore, Rack Room Shoes, Rite Lite Signs and Irish Creek Golf Course employees.

