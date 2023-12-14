Police: Multi-vehicle crash closes I-85 North in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A multi-vehicle crash closed I-85 North in Gastonia Thursday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The wreck happened around 2:40 p.m. along the highway near South Main Street.

Police say two people were rushed to the hospital with minor injuries. Authorities also confirmed the wreck involved two tractor-trailers and two passenger vehicles.

Officials said the road was closed at Exit 22, urging travelers to seek an alternate route as the freeway wasn’t expected to reopen until 5:00 p.m.

TRAFFIC: Driver killed in single-vehicle Chester County crash, troopers say

The following detour/alternate routes were provided:

Detour: Take Exit 21 (Cox Rd). Follow Cox Rd and turn left onto US-74 East. Continue on US-74 East and take a left onto Main St. Follow Main St to re-access I-85 North.

Alternate Route: Take Exit 10A (US-29/US-74). Follow US-29/US-74 East and take a left onto NC-273 North (Park St). Follow NC-273 North to re-access I-85 North.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.