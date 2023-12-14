Police: Multi-vehicle crash closes I-85 North in Gastonia
The wreck happened around 2:40 p.m. along the highway near South Main Street.
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A multi-vehicle crash closed I-85 North in Gastonia Thursday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
Police say two people were rushed to the hospital with minor injuries. Authorities also confirmed the wreck involved two tractor-trailers and two passenger vehicles.
Officials said the road was closed at Exit 22, urging travelers to seek an alternate route as the freeway wasn’t expected to reopen until 5:00 p.m.
The following detour/alternate routes were provided:
- Detour: Take Exit 21 (Cox Rd). Follow Cox Rd and turn left onto US-74 East. Continue on US-74 East and take a left onto Main St. Follow Main St to re-access I-85 North.
- Alternate Route: Take Exit 10A (US-29/US-74). Follow US-29/US-74 East and take a left onto NC-273 North (Park St). Follow NC-273 North to re-access I-85 North.
