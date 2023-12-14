PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police: Multi-vehicle crash closes I-85 North in Gastonia

The wreck happened around 2:40 p.m. along the highway near South Main Street.
The wreck happened around 2:40 p.m. along the highway near South Main Street.
By Connor Lomis
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A multi-vehicle crash closed I-85 North in Gastonia Thursday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The wreck happened around 2:40 p.m. along the highway near South Main Street.

Police say two people were rushed to the hospital with minor injuries. Authorities also confirmed the wreck involved two tractor-trailers and two passenger vehicles.

Officials said the road was closed at Exit 22, urging travelers to seek an alternate route as the freeway wasn’t expected to reopen until 5:00 p.m.

TRAFFIC: Driver killed in single-vehicle Chester County crash, troopers say

The following detour/alternate routes were provided:

  • Detour: Take Exit 21 (Cox Rd). Follow Cox Rd and turn left onto US-74 East. Continue on US-74 East and take a left onto Main St. Follow Main St to re-access I-85 North.
  • Alternate Route: Take Exit 10A (US-29/US-74). Follow US-29/US-74 East and take a left onto NC-273 North (Park St). Follow NC-273 North to re-access I-85 North.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The city is encouraging the public to come see the gingerbread creation at the tax office,...
Woman creates Buc-ee’s gingerbread house
Barbara Isbanioly Miller, 30, was charged.
Sheriff charges woman with sending explicit pics of her ex-husband to his family members
Park officials announced the closure of the unofficial "Sled Hill" in Blowing Rock.
Blowing Rock sledding hill closes due to unsafe conditions
A woman was killed and a man was seriously hurt in a shooting on Meadowridge Drive on Tuesday...
CMPD: Woman killed, man hurt in south Charlotte shooting; victim identified
A woman is accused of stealing two wreaths from the front doors of EDU Healthcare in Cornelius.
Woman accused of stealing Christmas decorations from healthcare facility in Cornelius

Latest News

The wreck happened around 2:40 p.m. along the highway near South Main Street.
Police: Multi-vehicle crash closes I-85 North in Gastonia
The victim died at the hospital.
Troopers: Driver killed in single-vehicle Chester County crash
The bicyclist, Nathan Smith, 36, was identified as the person killed.
Police: Drunk driver hits, kills bicyclist in Lenoir
Police say a drink driver hit and killed a bicyclist in Lenoir Sunday morning.
Police: Drunk driver hits, kills bicyclist in Lenoir