3 Cleveland Co. residents charged after fatal underage drinking crash

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people from Cleveland County have been charged after a 20-year-old was killed in an underage drinking crash in Rutherford County earlier this year.

The NC Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) said the fatal single-car crash happened on Sept. 23 after the man had been attending a homecoming party at a couple’s home.

Immediately following the crash, alcohol was believed to have been a contributing factor in the crash. Beverage containers were found at the scene, and ALE was contacted to begin an investigation.

The ensuing investigation revealed that the 20-year-old, and other underage persons, had been drinking alcohol at the home. Officials said Brandon Keith Powell and Leslie Powell owned the home.

Brandon Powell was charged with three counts of aid and abet a person less than 21 years old in possessing alcoholic beverages. Leslie Powell has been charged with six counts of the same charge, as well as two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. A third person, Staci Nicole Crosby, was also charged in the case.

