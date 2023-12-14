2 seriously injured after train hits SUV in Matthews, police say

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were taken to a local hospital after their vehicle was involved in a crash with a train in downtown Matthews on Wednesday night, police said.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. at the intersection of Trade and Charles streets, the Matthews Police Department said.

During the crash, a train hit a SUV, dragging it several feet before it came to a rest on its side. Firefighters had to cut the roof off to get the two people out.

Both of the passengers were knocked out during the crash and were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Medic said their injuries are both considered life-threatening.

A WBTV crew saw the crossing lights blinking and at least one of the crossing arms down following the crash. It is unclear why the vehicle was on the tracks when the train came through.

Nearby railway equipment appeared to have been damaged as a result of the collision.

CSX has yet to respond to a request for a statement regarding the incident.

Related: Officials: Person hit, killed by train in Gastonia

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.