PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

2 seriously injured after train hits SUV in Matthews, police say

The incident happened near Trade and Charles streets on Wednesday night.
A train collided with a SUV in downtown Matthews on Wednesday night, sending two people to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were taken to a local hospital after their vehicle was involved in a crash with a train in downtown Matthews on Wednesday night, police said.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. at the intersection of Trade and Charles streets, the Matthews Police Department said.

During the crash, a train hit a SUV, dragging it several feet before it came to a rest on its side. Firefighters had to cut the roof off to get the two people out.

Both of the passengers were knocked out during the crash and were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Medic said their injuries are both considered life-threatening.

A WBTV crew saw the crossing lights blinking and at least one of the crossing arms down following the crash. It is unclear why the vehicle was on the tracks when the train came through.

Nearby railway equipment appeared to have been damaged as a result of the collision.

CSX has yet to respond to a request for a statement regarding the incident.

Related: Officials: Person hit, killed by train in Gastonia

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The city is encouraging the public to come see the gingerbread creation at the tax office,...
Woman creates Buc-ee’s gingerbread house
Barbara Isbanioly Miller, 30, was charged.
Sheriff charges woman with sending explicit pics of her ex-husband to his family members
Park officials announced the closure of the unofficial "Sled Hill" in Blowing Rock.
Blowing Rock sledding hill closes due to unsafe conditions
A woman was killed and a man was seriously hurt in a shooting on Meadowridge Drive on Tuesday...
CMPD: Woman killed, man hurt in south Charlotte shooting; victim identified
A woman is accused of stealing two wreaths from the front doors of EDU Healthcare in Cornelius.
Woman accused of stealing Christmas decorations from healthcare facility in Cornelius

Latest News

Some Carolina Panthers fans can opt to try out the team's "Express Entry" facial recognition...
Panthers to unveil ‘Express Entry’ facial recognition software to scan tickets
Taking a moment before going live from London while covering the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
My last Reporter Notebook: What a ride it’s been!
Local businesses who helped sponsor the event included, Target Superstore, Rack Room Shoes,...
Annual Kannapolis Police Christmas successful tradition continues
A train collided with a SUV in downtown Matthews on Wednesday night, sending two people to the...
2 seriously injured after train hits SUV in Matthews
JCSU alum gather to cheer on Golden Bulls in team’s first bowl game since 2011
“We are here”: JCSU alum gather to cheer on Golden Bulls in team’s first bowl game since 2011