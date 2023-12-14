PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
2 injured after vehicle crash with train in Matthews, police say

The incident happened near Trade Street just after 10 p.m.
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were transported to a local hospital their vehicle was involved in a crash with a train in Matthews, according to Matthews Police Department.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13 near Trade Street.

Medic stated that they two people were transported with life-threatening injuries.

