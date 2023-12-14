2 injured after vehicle crash with train in Matthews, police say
The incident happened near Trade Street just after 10 p.m.
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were transported to a local hospital their vehicle was involved in a crash with a train in Matthews, according to Matthews Police Department.
The incident happened just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13 near Trade Street.
Medic stated that they two people were transported with life-threatening injuries.
