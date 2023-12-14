1 seriously hurt in shooting at northeast Charlotte gas station
The shooting happened at the Shell gas station on The Plaza near Barrington Drive.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was seriously hurt in a shooting at a northeast Charlotte gas station on Thursday morning.
The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. at the Shell gas station on The Plaza near the Barrington Drive intersection.
Medic said the person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
It is unclear what led up to the shooting. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
