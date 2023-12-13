PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Young woman dies more than a year after being seriously injured in crash, family says

A 19-year-old has died more than a year after she was seriously injured in a crash. (Source: WKBW, FAMILY PHOTOS, GOFUNDME)
By Michael Schwartz, WKBW
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) - A family in New York says their 19-year-old daughter has died after she was seriously injured in a crash more than a year ago.

Gabby Kranock was paralyzed from the shoulders down in a crash in September 2022.

The crash was the result of an alleged drunken driver where 19-year-old Kayden Belleisle also died.

In November, Skyler Hess was sentenced to up to seven years in prison for vehicular manslaughter and other charges.

After the crash, Kranock’s story inspired a showing of goodwill across the community.

In January, West Herr donated a wheelchair van to Kranock and her family.

The Tonawanda Police Department also set up a fundraiser to raise money for Kranock along with artist Eric Jones.

Last weekend, Kranock’s mother shared an update online saying the 19-year-old developed a high fever and on Tuesday she had “received her wings.”

A GoFundMe account remains active to support the Kranock family.

Copyright 2023 WKBW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbara Isbanioly Miller, 30, was charged.
Sheriff charges woman with sending explicit pics of her ex-husband to his family members
The city is encouraging the public to come see the gingerbread creation at the tax office,...
Woman creates Buc-ee’s gingerbread house
A person died after they were hit by a train near Airline Avenue and Ransom Street on Tuesday...
Officials: Person hit, killed by train in Gastonia
Body cam videos from the controversial November arrest were released on Tuesday.
Officer suspended for striking woman during Charlotte arrest, chief says
Music superstar Post Malone will be one of the headlining acts for next year's three-day music...
Post Malone, Noah Kahan to headline 2024 ‘Lovin’ Life Music Fest’ in Charlotte

Latest News

In the coming days, park staff will install closure fencing and signage in the area.
Blowing Rock sledding hill closes due to unsafe conditions
The length of the new naming rights deal was not immediately clear.
Panthers, Bank of America agree to extend stadium naming rights deal
Police said she is semi-high functioning and lacks the capacity to make rational decisions.
Kings Mountain Police searching for missing 17-year-old with autism
The shooting happened on Villa Court, just off Marvin Road.
CMPD: 18-year-old arrested, charged in November homicide
Deputies say when they contacted Miller that she admitted to sending the pictures.
Sheriff charges woman with sending explicit pics of her ex-husband to his family members