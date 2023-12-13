PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Woman accused of stealing Christmas decorations from healthcare facility in Cornelius

Police said two wreaths were stolen off the doors of EDU Healthcare.
A woman is accused of stealing two wreaths from the front doors of EDU Healthcare in Cornelius.
A woman is accused of stealing two wreaths from the front doors of EDU Healthcare in Cornelius.(Cornelius Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for a woman accused of stealing Christmas decorations off of a healthcare facility in Cornelius.

The Cornelius Police Department said two wreaths were stolen off the doors of EDU Healthcare on Statesville Road.

Officers shared surveillance footage of the alleged crime, and identified the woman as 37-year-old Ashley Armstrong.

After taking the wreaths off the front doors of the facility, video showed her drive away in a silver Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information about Armstrong or the incident should call Cornelius Police at 704-892-7773.

