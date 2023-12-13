Union County native, star college QB Grayson McCall transferring to NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - A big name in the college football transfer portal is making his way back to North Carolina ahead of the 2024 season, he announced on social media on Wednesday.

Grayson McCall, a Union County native and Porter Ridge High School graduate, is transferring from Coastal Carolina to NC State.

McCall was named the Sun Belt Player of the Year three times while at Coastal, proving himself as one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the country over the past four seasons.

He led the Chanticleers to back-to-back 11-win seasons in 2020 and 2021, and including this year, has taken Coastal Carolina to bowl games in each of the past four seasons. He took them to national prominence in 2020 when they reached as high as No. 9 in the AP poll.

Over the past four years, McCall has thrown for 87 touchdowns with just 14 interceptions, and has rushed for another 18 scores. He has accumulated more than 11,000 yards of total offense during that time.

McCall will take over a quarterback spot that is his for the taking in 2024 following the upcoming transfer of M.J. Morris and the departure of graduate transfer Brennan Armstrong. The 2024 season will be his final year of eligibility.

The Wolfpack won nine regular-season contests in 2023, with potential to win their 10th when they take on Kansas State in the Pop Tarts Bowl later this month. If NC State wins, it will be just the second time in school history that the team has won 10 games.

With plenty of talent returning for the Wolfpack, on top of the addition of McCall, they will likely find themselves among the favorites to win the ACC in 2024.

