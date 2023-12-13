Three displaced, one dog deceased in Rowan house fire
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were displaced and one dog deceased in a fire in a home in Rowan County on Wednesday.
Fire officials say they got the call just after 12:00 p.m. at a house on Windy Hill Dr. near Long Branch Rd. in western Rowan County.
The fire was accidental, according to officials, but was associated with a propane heater.
The American Red Cross is helping the displaced residents.
