Three displaced, one dog deceased in Rowan house fire

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were displaced and one dog deceased in a fire in a home in Rowan County on Wednesday.

Fire officials say they got the call just after 12:00 p.m. at a house on Windy Hill Dr. near Long Branch Rd. in western Rowan County.

The fire was accidental, according to officials, but was associated with a propane heater.

The American Red Cross is helping the displaced residents.

