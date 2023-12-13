PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Thief makes off with Christmas decorations in Rowan Co. community

Americans take holiday decorating seriously, whether it’s in McAdenville, Charlotte Motor Speedway, or the house down the block.
According to Today’s Homeowner, Americans spend an average of $384 a year on outdoor decorations.
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s beginning to look at lot like Christmas.

Many folks across the Carolinas spend good money to make their yards into festive holiday showplaces. Others like the simple look of a few ornaments or lights.

In one community, however, someone is stealing that joy.

Residents in the Rowan County community of Enochville believe someone has been driving around and stealing Christmas displays from people’s yards.

“There’s been some people out here in our community that have been coming in people’s yards at night and I guess stealing their Christmas decorations and stuff out of their yards,” Jon Wilson said.

It happened at the home of April Watts Beach.

“My husband heard something outside and he threw open our blinds and there was a car pulling out of the driveway and noticed our Santa Claus was gone,” Beach said.

It’s not something worth a lot of money, but don’t tell April it isn’t valuable.

“Yeah, it was my husband’s mom’s,” Beach added. “She’s not here with us anymore; we had it more than 20 years and we’ve had it out every year, so I don’t know if someone had seen it in the past and wanted it. I’m not sure.”

Americans take holiday decorating seriously, whether it’s in McAdenville, Charlotte Motor Speedway, or the house down the block.

According to Today’s Homeowner, Americans spend an average of $384 a year on outdoor decorations.

“I think it’s just really sad that people are coming to the point of stealing Christmas decorations. I’ve got things in my yard that are hand-me-downs that are from people in my family that have passed away that you can’t get back. That’s what’s really sad about it,” Wilson said.

Wilson added that more decorations were taken from another yard in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbara Isbanioly Miller, 30, was charged.
Sheriff charges woman with sending explicit pics of her ex-husband to his family members
The city is encouraging the public to come see the gingerbread creation at the tax office,...
Woman creates Buc-ee’s gingerbread house
A person died after they were hit by a train near Airline Avenue and Ransom Street on Tuesday...
Officials: Person hit, killed by train in Gastonia
Body cam videos from the controversial November arrest were released on Tuesday.
Officer suspended for striking woman during Charlotte arrest, chief says
Music superstar Post Malone will be one of the headlining acts for next year's three-day music...
Post Malone, Noah Kahan to headline 2024 ‘Lovin’ Life Music Fest’ in Charlotte

Latest News

In the coming days, park staff will install closure fencing and signage in the area.
Blowing Rock sledding hill closes due to unsafe conditions
Police said she is semi-high functioning and lacks the capacity to make rational decisions.
Kings Mountain Police searching for missing 17-year-old with autism
The length of the new naming rights deal was not immediately clear.
Panthers, Bank of America agree to extend stadium naming rights deal
The shooting happened on Villa Court, just off Marvin Road.
CMPD: 18-year-old arrested, charged in November homicide
Deputies say when they contacted Miller that she admitted to sending the pictures.
Sheriff charges woman with sending explicit pics of her ex-husband to his family members