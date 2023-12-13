Sex offender charged with violating probation, found with gun deputies say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A registered sex offender in Rowan County is back in jail after he allegedly violated his probation.

Timothy Jay Green, 56, was arrested on Tuesday night, charged with probation violation related to his address, and an additional charge for possession of a weapon.

Green was jailed under a bond of $50,000.

Green was convicted of taking indecent liberties with a minor in 2008 in Stanly County. The victim was 8-years-old, according to state records.

