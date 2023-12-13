School board elects leadership team, Stephanie Sneed chose as Chair of Board

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board elected their new leadership team for the next year.

Stephanie Sneed was elected the Chair of the Board while Gregory ‘Dee’ Rankin was elected Vice Chair.

This past year Sneed served as the Vice Chair of the Board and was elected to represent District 4 in November 2022.

After the vote Sneed said, “I am very grateful that my colleagues on the Board trust me with this critical role over the next year. I’m confident Dee and I will be a great team as we continue to work on behalf of the more than 140,000 students in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.”

Rankin represented District 3 after he was elected in November 2022. For the past year he served as Chair of the Board’s Student Outcomes Focused Governance Committee.

Rankin commented, “I really appreciate the Board electing me to be the Vice Chair. I am honored to serve in this role to support the BOE.”

In other action the Board approved their meeting calendar for 2024. Per Board Bylaw B-BEA, the Board will meet the second and fourth Tuesday of the month except for July, November, and December when the Board only meets the second Tuesday. Tonight’s vote kept with that guidance except for the first meeting in June. That meeting was scheduled for Thursday, June 6th to accommodate graduations occurring the following week.

