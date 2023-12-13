PHOTOS: Pieces of porch sent flying after vehicle crashes into Huntersville home

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A vehicle crashed into the front of a home in Huntersville overnight, sending railing and boards across the yard.

The incident happened on Journey’s End Trail, just off McIlwaine Road and Beatties Ford Road, near Hopewell High School.

Police said nobody was hurt and that the driver of the vehicle did not stop after crashing into the home.

Pieces of the porch were seen scattered around. In addition to railing and boards, stone columns were also damaged. Aside from the porch, there was no other visible damage to the home.

It is unclear why the vehicle hit the porch, or if police have developed any suspects.

