Panthers, Bank of America agree to extend stadium naming rights deal

The megabank's name has graced the team's stadium since 2004.
Bank of America will retain the naming rights to the Panthers' stadium after extending their...
Bank of America will retain the naming rights to the Panthers' stadium after extending their agreement.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers and Bank of America announced an extension of the naming rights agreement for Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday.

The megabank’s name has graced the team’s stadium in uptown Charlotte since 2004.

“We are proud that the stadium will continue to carry the name of one of Charlotte’s most iconic and philanthropic companies,” Panthers President Kristi Coleman said. “Extending our naming rights agreement not only speaks to the value of our partnership, but also underscores the mutual trust and shared commitment that defines our relationship.”

The Panthers and Bank of America have used their partnership to make a positive difference in the community through programs such as the 3rd & Goal literacy program, Teacher of the Year award, the Regional Spelling Bee, and the Play it Forward clinic.

“Bank of America has a long-standing relationship with the Carolina Panthers and stadium,” Bank of America President Kieth Cockrell said. “We look forward to our continued partnership and our strong support for the Charlotte community.”

Since the Panthers and Bank of America first agreed to stadium naming rights nearly two decades ago, events have grown to include Major League and international soccer matches, college football games, big-ticket concerts and more.

Aside from sporting and entertainment events, Bank of America Stadium also hosts hundreds of corporate and community events each year.

The length of the new naming rights deal was not immediately clear.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

