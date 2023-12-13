PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Officials warning of gift card scam as holiday shopping ramps up

Authorities across the country say thieves are draining the value of some gift cards.
By Faith Alford
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:21 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gift cards are one of the most popular presents, especially for Christmas, but there is a chance some could be useless.

Police departments across the country are warning citizens to watch out for a new gift card scam. They say thieves are draining the value of some cards, leaving behind nothing but worthless plastic.

The scammers essentially take the empty gift cards off the shelves, replace the bar code with another, seal it back up and put it back on the shelf. Then, they siphon the money to off-shore accounts.

“When the consumer goes to check out, the cashier is loading the consumers funds to that barcode, but it’s not to the physical card the consumer is holding. It’s to the card the scammers own,” Daniel Stiner of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) said.

It happened recently in California when police spotted a man acting suspiciously at a gift card rack. It turned out he had more than 200 cards on him, and police found 5,000 more in his car.

With the issues happening across the nation, authorities want stores to do a better job of protecting the cards from scammers.

“They need to put these behind the shelves, they need to control access to them, or they need to completely take them off the shelf,” Detective Andy Cater of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers said some scammers manage to tamper with the cards without affecting the appearance, but others leave signs such as scuff marks near barcodes. So, to avoid buying a worthless gift card, make sure to check for any signs before purchasing.

