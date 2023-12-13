PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Mike Pence, 48th Vice President of US, holding book signing in Charlotte

The event is set to take place at 2 p.m. in the Billy Graham Library.
Former Vice President Mike Pence reacts as he walks on stage to speak at an annual leadership...
Former Vice President Mike Pence reacts as he walks on stage to speak at an annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. Pence is dropping his bid for the Republican presidential nomination, ending his campaign for the White House. He said in Las Vegas that "after much prayer and deliberation, I have decided to suspend my campaign for president effective today."(John Locher | AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mike Pence, the 48th Vice President of the United States, will hold a book signing in Charlotte on Thursday.

The event is set to take place at 2 p.m. in the Billy Graham Library off Billy Graham Parkway.

Pence will be signing copies of his recently released autobiography “Go Home for Dinner.”

“We are honored to welcome Vice President Mike Pence back to the Billy Graham Library. I have known him for many years, and I appreciate the consistency and character of his life,” said Franklin Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. “He has made it clear that nothing is more important to him than his faith in Jesus Christ and his relationship with his family, and I hope his new book encourages other families to set the same priorities at home.”

