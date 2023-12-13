PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Man dies after being thrown from motorcycle and hitting pickup truck

On Monday, Dec. 11, 42-year-old Christopher Chambliss of Monroe died after being involved in a three-vehicle crash on US-80 near LA-594.
By Nina Ghaedi and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE/Gray News) - A man is dead after being involved in a three-vehicle crash in Louisiana on Monday.

Authorities say Kevin Walker, 40, was traveling east on US-80 in his 1999 Lincoln Continental while Christopher Chambliss, 42, was traveling west on a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Walker turned left into the path of Chambliss, causing the two vehicles to crash.

Chambliss was thrown from his motorcycle and hit a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling east on US-80.

Chambliss was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KNOE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person died after they were hit by a train near Airline Avenue and Ransom Street on Tuesday...
Officials: Person hit, killed by train in Gastonia
Barbara Isbanioly Miller, 30, was charged.
Sheriff charges woman with sending explicit pics of her ex-husband to his family members
Body cam videos from the controversial November arrest were released on Tuesday.
Officer suspended for striking woman during Charlotte arrest, chief says
Music superstar Post Malone will be one of the headlining acts for next year's three-day music...
Post Malone, Noah Kahan to headline 2024 ‘Lovin’ Life Music Fest’ in Charlotte
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other

Latest News

Deputies say when they contacted Miller that she admitted to sending the pictures.
Sheriff charges woman with sending explicit pics of her ex-husband to his family members
Bank of America will retain the naming rights to the Panthers' stadium after extending their...
Panthers, Bank of America agree to extend stadium naming rights deal
Park officials announced the closure of the unofficial "Sled Hill" in Blowing Rock.
Blowing Rock sledding hill closes due to unsafe conditions
FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26,...
Hunter Biden defies Republican subpoena in visit to the Capitol, risking contempt of Congress charge